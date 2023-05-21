Toll Brothers (TOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Toll Brothers to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE TOL opened at $66.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

