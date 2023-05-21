Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.56

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$105.56 and traded as high as C$113.28. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$112.70, with a volume of 116,620 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.56. The firm has a market cap of C$9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

About Toromont Industries

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

