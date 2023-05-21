Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$94.00 at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$96.36.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$82.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.40 and a 1 year high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.16 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.