Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TM. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,337,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

TM stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $170.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toyota Motor Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

