Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX)

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 8,365 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 30% compared to the typical volume of 6,445 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVIX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get 2x Long VIX Futures ETF alerts:

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Trading Up 5.0 %

2x Long VIX Futures ETF stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Company Profile

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Long VIX Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.