Traders Purchase Large Volume of StoneCo Call Options (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 40,971 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 575% compared to the average volume of 6,073 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of StoneCo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in StoneCo by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,634,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its stake in StoneCo by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,027,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,853,000 after buying an additional 347,157 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Price Performance

STNE stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,336.00, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $514.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

