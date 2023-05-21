Transcat (TRNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Transcat stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Transcat has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $91.71. The company has a market cap of $659.31 million, a P/E ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Transcat by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 727,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.
