Tredje AP fonden Acquires 4,401 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTN opened at $242.84 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 100.24%.

Vail Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.