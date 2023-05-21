Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,668 shares in the company, valued at $24,931,692.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO opened at $116.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

