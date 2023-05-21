Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

