Tredje AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Pool by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Pool by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Pool by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens raised shares of Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.20.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $345.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.56. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.17%.

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

