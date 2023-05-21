Tredje AP fonden Buys 4,725 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SRE opened at $145.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total value of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.