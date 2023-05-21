Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 29,076 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $114.48 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $115.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.79.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.