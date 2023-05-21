Tredje AP fonden Grows Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 1.1 %

EMN stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $112.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

