Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,134 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

AKAM opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $102.83.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,062.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,062.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,925 shares of company stock valued at $776,054 and sold 28,647 shares valued at $2,159,036. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

