Tredje AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average is $168.49.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

