Tredje AP fonden Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC opened at $110.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.78. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

