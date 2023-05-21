Tredje AP fonden Has $2.64 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $376.47 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.10. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

