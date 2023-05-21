Tredje AP fonden Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.07. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.53.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.