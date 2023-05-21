Tredje AP fonden Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1 %

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BRO opened at $66.36 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

