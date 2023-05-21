Tredje AP fonden Has $2.91 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in NVR by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NVR by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total transaction of $894,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,965.00, for a total value of $894,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,800.54, for a total value of $17,401,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $619,845,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,710 shares of company stock valued at $95,213,468. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,846.52 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,986.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,657.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,112.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $116.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 423.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.