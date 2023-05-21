Tredje AP fonden Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after buying an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 867,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 830,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 781,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 124.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,850.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 4,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $793,850.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,181 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

