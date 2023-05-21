Tredje AP fonden Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 537,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $2,046,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

