Tredje AP fonden Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,409.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Articles

