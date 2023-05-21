Tredje AP fonden Invests $3.25 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Down 0.8 %

BALL opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.