Tredje AP fonden Purchases Shares of 108,479 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3,619.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $298,485 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Horizon Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

First Horizon stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.