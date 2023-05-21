Tredje AP fonden Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 297.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $56.04 and a twelve month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

