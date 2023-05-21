Tredje AP fonden Sells 16,707 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

