Tredje AP fonden Trims Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Etsy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Etsy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Etsy by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $1,971,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $89.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.15. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

