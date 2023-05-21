Trevor Carvey Purchases 12,000 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.30) per share, with a total value of £60,360 ($75,610.67).

Trevor Carvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Trevor Carvey purchased 10,000 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 486 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($60,879.37).

On Saturday, March 25th, Trevor Carvey purchased 50,079 shares of Conduit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £182,287.56 ($228,344.68).

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 501 ($6.28) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £824.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,113.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 299.50 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 587.50 ($7.36). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 486.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 445.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Conduit’s payout ratio is presently -6,444.44%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 595 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

