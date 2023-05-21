Trust Co. of Vermont Has $7.33 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $9,000,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $125.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

