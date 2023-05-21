Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Uni-President China Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.
About Uni-President China
