Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Uni-President China Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNPSF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

