United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
United Insurance Price Performance
NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.94.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 977.92% and a negative net margin of 38.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.
