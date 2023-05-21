United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

United Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 977.92% and a negative net margin of 38.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

United Insurance Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 31.1% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 551,797 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.

