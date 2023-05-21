USD Coin (USDC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.55 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One USD Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion and $1.55 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 29,554,510,079 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “USDC is a stablecoin, a type of cryptocurrency that is designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset, in this case, the US dollar. It is managed by the Centre consortium, co-founded by Circle and Coinbase, and overseen by Grant Thornton. USDC is fully collateralized, meaning that it is backed by dollar-denominated assets, which in this case are short-term US Treasury securities. USDC allows investors to buy it using fiat currency, and token holders can redeem their USDC tokens for dollars. It is widely used in the cryptocurrency market and has a number of use cases, including hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments for products and services, and financial services such as lending and borrowing. USDC is available on several blockchains and is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

