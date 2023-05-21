V Technology (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of V Technology (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VCHYF opened at $21.84 on Thursday. V Technology has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

