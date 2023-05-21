Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.91

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $10.26. Valeo shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 8,366 shares.

Valeo Trading Down 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Valeo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.