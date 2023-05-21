Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,396 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.59. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Further Reading

