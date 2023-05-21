Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 49 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after purchasing an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,386.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,479.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,472.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,261 shares of company stock worth $23,364,037. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

