Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $196.86 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $196.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,987,662.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,862,677.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

