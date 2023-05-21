Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,451,000 after purchasing an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after acquiring an additional 86,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,999,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,879,000 after acquiring an additional 208,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,464,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,052,000 after purchasing an additional 562,974 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.8 %

STLD opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its 200 day moving average is $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading

