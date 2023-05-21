Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 8,981 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

