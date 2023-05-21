Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 92 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $488.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $483.05 and a 200 day moving average of $459.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

