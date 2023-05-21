Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $90,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,022 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 150.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,212,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 675,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,579,000 after acquiring an additional 311,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $77.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.81.

Analyst Ratings

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.



