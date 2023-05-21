Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.6 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

