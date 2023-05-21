Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,265,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,675,871,000 after purchasing an additional 562,352 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,619,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Edison International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,413,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edison International news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.45.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 134.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

