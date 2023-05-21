Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,336,000 after purchasing an additional 373,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,290,000 after purchasing an additional 111,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $247.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.38 and a 200 day moving average of $314.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.65 and a 12 month high of $462.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.15.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

