Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.46 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.