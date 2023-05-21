Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.