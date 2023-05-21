Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 149.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Stock Down 1.0 %

DOV stock opened at $139.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.