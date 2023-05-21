Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after buying an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 48,123 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,289,000 after buying an additional 77,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $374,114,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $3,770,320 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

